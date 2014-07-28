Gary Numan turns to Dust

Gary Numan has launched a video for his single I Am Dust ahead of two live appearances in the UK.

He’ll headline the inaugural Alt-Fest in Northamptonshire next month, then play London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 28. He’s just confirmed Gang Of Four as special guests for the London show.

The video was made with audio-visual artist Chris Corner, bets known for his IAMX project. Numan says: “was a very exciting promo to film. The wealth of creative ideas pouring from Chris was very impressive – he knew exactly what he wanted and how to get it. Plus he was able to translate those ideas into clear instructions for me to follow. It was hard work, to be honest, but very enjoyable.”

I Am Dust is taken from an EP of the same name, available now via Mortal Records, as is Numan’s latest album Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind).