Gandalf's Fist release brand new compilation

Cumbrian prog sextet Gandalf's Fist have just released a brand new ten-track compilation album, Decennium, to celebrate a decade of album releases.

“We want to celebrate 10 fun and creative years with our supporters, and have unable to perform live for the last couple of years, so I hope this serves as a appetiser/stop-gap for not only our upcoming releases but also provides a vessel in which fans can help support the band given our shortfall in live income," says Fist frontman Dean Marsh. "We have not been able to perform at two high profile gigs as planned this year, and now moths are starting to crawl out of our piggy banks!”

Decennium gathers tracks from every one of the band’s album releases to date, presenting a flow of their work in a "setlist" format, with live favourites rubbing shoulder-to- shoulder with album deep-cuts.

The new set, which has been remixed and remastered tracks, also features a new version of Monolith which is taken from the group’s planned special edition release of From A Point Of Existence.

The band have also unveiled some new merch items featuring the album design, (an Evil Wizard Conjuring the Roman Numeral for 10 whilst shouting the ancient magic spell "Badgercadabra!") including, t-shirts, hoodies and even some extremely rare cans of Badger Soup!

Pre-order Decennium.