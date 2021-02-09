Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa learned to play bass because of Tool

There’s something about Jason Momoa that both Hollywood and the world of metal can’t seem to shake. He’s a man that boasts talent across the board, from starring in fantasy dramas or appearing in music videos with Ozzy Osbourne, he’s one of those guys you can’t help but admire. And oh — he’s got a really good taste in music, and plays the bass. What’s not to love?

In a recent interview with Bass Player, the Game of Thrones star reveals it was Tool who ignited his love for the instrument, after jamming out with friends to the anthemic hit Sober. Momoa explains:

“It was my assistant’s birthday, and she really loves Tool, so I borrowed a bass from my buddy and we all played Sober for her.”

“Right then, my passion for bass really exploded. The moment I put it on, I could just feel the connection – and it was all over.”

“I always knew I wanted to play bass. After that I wanted to play standup, so I bought one and now it’s a passion for me, with how it makes me feel and how it sounds. I studied and studied and studied bass, and I was like ‘My God, I wish I would have done this when I was young.’ I wish that I had that opportunity –but I’m making up for lost time”.

The actor also spoke about the time he accomplished his “childhood dream” and received a bass lesson from Primus’ Les Claypool, where he learnt how to play the bassline for 1993 song My Name Is Mud.

“We just hit it off. He was playing the drums and I was playing bass and going ‘Jesus Christ, man’, I was so nervous”.

“Les is like fuckin’ God, so it was really hard to relax because he was just playing drums and I was supposed to start filling space and I was like ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ I look forward to the day when I can communicate on the bass on that level”.

During the interview, Momoa answers a variety of questions from his bass heroes, including Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson, Slayer’s Tom Araya and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.