GALLERY: Rise Against, live in Birmingham

Rise Against's British tour rolled into Birmingham's 02 Academy last night.

Tim McIlrath’s band stormed through a 19 song set for the packed room, and we caught some of the best images of the night…

Rise Against played:

Ready to Fall Give It All Re-Education (Through Labor) Behind Closed Doors Tragedy + Time The Good Left Undone Like the Angel I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore Help Is on the Way Chamber the Cartridge Last Chance Blueprint Prayer of the Refugee Alive and Well Audience of One Satellite Encore 1 People Live Here Swing Life Away Encore 2 Make It Stop (September’s Children) Savior

RISE AGAINST’S UK TOUR WILL CALL AT:

Nov 8 Manchester 02 Apollo

Nov 9 Southampton 02 Guildhall

Nov 10 London Brixton Academy