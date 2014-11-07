GALLERY: Rise Against, live in Birmingham

Rise Against's British tour rolled into Birmingham's 02 Academy last night.
Tim McIlrath’s band stormed through a 19 song set for the packed room, and we caught some of the best images of the night…
Rise Against played:
Ready to Fall Give It All Re-Education (Through Labor) Behind Closed Doors Tragedy + Time The Good Left Undone Like the Angel I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore Help Is on the Way Chamber the Cartridge Last Chance Blueprint Prayer of the Refugee Alive and Well Audience of One Satellite Encore 1 People Live Here Swing Life Away Encore 2 Make It Stop (September’s Children) Savior
RISE AGAINST’S UK TOUR WILL CALL AT:
Nov 8 Manchester 02 Apollo
Nov 9 Southampton 02 Guildhall
Nov 10 London Brixton Academy