Trending

GALLERY: Rise Against, live in Birmingham

By Louder  

Chicago punks steam into the Home of Metal.

null

Rise Against's British tour rolled into Birmingham's 02 Academy last night.

Tim McIlrath’s band stormed through a 19 song set for the packed room, and we caught some of the best images of the night…

Image 1 of 9

Image 2 of 9

Image 3 of 9

Image 4 of 9

Image 5 of 9

Image 6 of 9

Image 7 of 9

Image 8 of 9

Image 9 of 9

Rise Against played:

Ready to Fall Give It All Re-Education (Through Labor) Behind Closed Doors Tragedy + Time The Good Left Undone Like the Angel I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore Help Is on the Way Chamber the Cartridge Last Chance Blueprint Prayer of the Refugee Alive and Well Audience of One Satellite Encore 1 People Live Here Swing Life Away Encore 2 Make It Stop (September’s Children) Savior

RISE AGAINST’S UK TOUR WILL CALL AT:

Nov 8 Manchester 02 Apollo

Nov 9 Southampton 02 Guildhall

Nov 10 London Brixton Academy

See more Louder news