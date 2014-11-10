GALLERY: Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin, Texas

Judas Priest and King Diamond were among the headline attractions at Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin, Texas this weekend, on a killer bill which also featured the likes of Death From Above 1979, Amon Amarth, Rocket from the Crypt, Jello Biafra, Gary Numan, Dinosaur Jr, Deafheaven, Sick Of It All and more.

Check out our gallery below:

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

Judas Priest recently confirmed Five Finger Death Punch as the support act on their 2015 European tour. No UK dates have yet been announced for the tour.