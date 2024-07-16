“Welcome to the urban abyss”: Rising black metal favourites Gaerea release crushing single Hope Shatters, announce new album Coma and Zeal & Ardor tour

Masked black metal champions Gaerea have returned with new single Hope Shatters.

The track, released today (July 16), is the Portuguese quintet’s second new song of 2024, following April’s World Ablaze.

Watch the music video below.

Gaerea’s unnamed vocalist comments: “Welcome to the urban abyss. Where dreams turn to rust.”

The band have also announced that both Hope Shatters and World Ablaze will appear on their next studio album Coma.

Coma will come out on October 25 via Season Of Mist.

The release will be supported on a tour of North America with Swiss avant-garde metal collective Zeal & Ardor.

The run will start on November 23 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and wrap up on December 18 at Studio At The Factory in Dallas, Texas.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (July 19) at 10am local time.

See the full list of dates below.

The album art and track listing for Coma are also available below.

Ahead of the release, Gaerea will perform in Europe with Behemoth. They’ve also planned a string of European festival dates for the summer.

Coma will be the outfit’s fourth album, following its critically acclaimed predecessors Unsettling Whispers (2018), Limbo (2020) and Mirage (2022).

Gaerea’s vocalist explained the band’s creative process in a 2022 Metal Hammer interview.

“We write albums as if they were film scripts,” he told journalist Jonathan Selzer.

“It’s the way I imagine all of these worlds.

“Each of the songs on Mirage is a specific episode in different people’s lives, and I have all the shots as if it was a music video in my head.

“It’s how I see this band, and it really bleeds through on all our visuals and how we present ourselves.

“I can see the whole movie in front of my eyes, and it’s what makes it authentic for me.

“If I can see all the details of these lyrics, then these songs, the art and the scenarios are real.”

GAEREA - HOPE SHATTERS (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Gaerea – Coma track listing:

The Poet’s Ballet

Hope Shatters

Suspended

World Ablaze

Coma

Wilted Flower

Reborn

Shapeshifter

Unknown

Kingdom Of Thorns

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Gaerea 2024 North American tour w/ Zeal & Ardor

November 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 24 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

November 25 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 27 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

November 28 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

November 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

November 30 – Milvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

December 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

December 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

December 6 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

December 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

December 9 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

December 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

December 11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

December 13 – Berkeley, CA @ US Theatre

December 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

December 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

December 17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

December 18 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory