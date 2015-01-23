Funeral For A Friend and …Trail Of Dead to play Camden Rocks 2015

Cardiff post-hardcore quintet Funeral For A Friend and Austin alt-rockers …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are set to play this year’s Camden Rocks 2015 on Saturday, May 30.

The festival – which is in its fourth year – will take over most of Camden’s venues, pubs and bars for their biggest event yet.

The full list of bands announced for Camden Rocks 2015 include: Funeral For A Friend, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, The Dictators, Black Spiders, Turbowolf, Lawnmower Deth, Dinosaur Pile Up, Feed The Rhino, Eureka Machines, Black Moth, Max Raptor, Martyr Defiled, God Damn, Rob Lynch, Cypher 16, Freeze The Atlantic, Attention Thieves, The One Hundred, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Samoans, LTNT, Lucie Barat & The Au Revoirs, The St Pierre Snake Invasion, Beasts, Kyshera, Hunter & The Bear, The Scaramanga Six, Protafield, Dead, Monument, High Hopes, Death Remains, Oxygen Thief, The Wild Lies, State of Play, Reverted, Dirt, Stellify, The Fourfits and The Assist.

There’ll be over 200 bands added to the bill in the coming weeks.

Funeral For A Friend frontman Matthew Davies-Kreye says: “We’re thrilled to have been invited to play Camden Rocks. We’re looking forward to banging out three in-your-face sets across Camden during the day, so make sure you’re in attendance as we’ll probably be mixing it up a fair bit!”.

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead’s Jason Reece adds: “We are truly excited to be a part of Camden Rocks. It will be a hoot and a holler. Good times, great oldies. Mosh-tastic and slam-a-riffical! Bring your Sunday best and your Friday worst. Hail Satan!”

Tickets are priced at £30 plus booking fee and are available now from www.camdenrocksfestival.com.