Frusciante to issue acid house project

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has revealed he’s working on an experimental acid house album.

He’ll launch the record under his Trickfinger alias on April 7 via Acid Test and he’s issued a stream of album opener After Below.

And in a 2012 statement, which will be included with the album, he revealed the idea for experimenting with electronic music came from the fact he’d lost interest in traditional songwriting and wanted to find another outlet for his creativity.

He said: “I started being serious about following my dream to make electronic music, and to be my own engineer, five years ago. For the 10 years prior to that, I had been playing guitar along with a wide range of different types of programmed synthesiser and sample-based music, emulating what I heard as best as I could.

“I found that the languages machines forced programmers to think in had caused them to discover a new musical vocabulary. In 2007, I started to learn how to program all the instruments we associate with acid house music and some other hardware.“

He continues: “Then I started recording, playing 10 or so synced machines through a small mixer into a CD burner. This was all experimental acid house – my skills at making rock music playing no part in it whatsoever.

“I had lost interest in traditional songwriting and I was excited about finding new methods for creating music. I’d surround myself with machines, program one and then another and enjoy what was a fascinating process from beginning to end.”

Frusciante had two spells with the Chili Peppers and recorded and toured with The Mars Volta. He’s also released solo albums and played with supergroup Kimono Kult. Last year it was revealed he was working with Duran Duran on their upcoming album.