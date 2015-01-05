Friedman won't rule out Megadeth return

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has refused to rule out a possible return to the band.

Friedman left Megadeth in 2000 after recording five albums with the band, including Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction. He later moved to Japan where he has lived since 2003 and has built a successful career as a TV personality.

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine said as recently as last summer that he was tired of being asked whether Friedman and former drummer Nick Menza would ever return to the line-up, adding that it made as much sense as “putting a rotten tooth back in your mouth.”

But Mustaine finds himself once again searching for a new guitarist and drummer after Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover quit late last year.

Asked whether he would go back to Megadeth, Friedman tells Myglobalmind: “I know that people would want to know. Honestly, I don’t have an answer. I have never said never to anything in my life, so who knows? I really don’t know.”

Friedman said last August that he had to leave Megadeth as he felt guilty taking fans’ money when he wasn’t enjoying the work.

Mustaine said at the weekend that there was exciting news in store for Megadeth fans.