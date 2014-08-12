Trending

Frehley trails solo album

By News  

View promo and hear title track from Space Invader, ex-Kiss man's first album in 5 years

Ace Frehley has launched the first of three short promos for his forthcoming album Space Invader, along with a stream of the title track.

The follow up to 2009’s Anomaly includes 11 original tracks, plus a cover of Steve Miller’s The Joker – a decision the axeman says was taken by his record company.

“I was a little resistant when it first came up,” Frehley tells Guitar World. “But then I thought back to my 1978 solo record, when producer Eddie Kramer’s assistant said to me, ‘Why don’t you try this song?’ And it was New York Groove. I said I didn’t want to do it and it turned out to be my biggest hit – so maybe history can repeat itself.”

Space Invader will be released on August 18.

Space Invader tracklist

  1. Space Invader

  2. Gimme A Feelin’ (radio edit)

  3. I Wanna Hold You

  4. Change

  5. Toys

  6. Immortal Pleasures

  7. Inside The Vortex

  8. What Every Girl Wants

  9. Past The Milky Way

  10. Reckless

  11. The Joker

  12. Starship