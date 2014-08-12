Frehley trails solo album

Ace Frehley has launched the first of three short promos for his forthcoming album Space Invader, along with a stream of the title track.

The follow up to 2009’s Anomaly includes 11 original tracks, plus a cover of Steve Miller’s The Joker – a decision the axeman says was taken by his record company.

“I was a little resistant when it first came up,” Frehley tells Guitar World. “But then I thought back to my 1978 solo record, when producer Eddie Kramer’s assistant said to me, ‘Why don’t you try this song?’ And it was New York Groove. I said I didn’t want to do it and it turned out to be my biggest hit – so maybe history can repeat itself.”

Space Invader will be released on August 18.

Space Invader tracklist