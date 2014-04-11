Free Download: Märvel new album taster

We’ve hooked up with Swedish powerpop superheroes Märvel to bring you an exclusive free download of album track Until The Sun Comes To Wake.

New album Hadal Zone Express soaked up plenty of acclaim in Classic Rock magazine this month, described as “wonderfully dumb” with “an infectious 70s sweetness”.

With three anonymous members – The King (guitar and vocals), The Vicar (drums) and The (don’t ask) Burgher (bass guitar) – Märvel are what you’d get if you asked the makers of Kick Ass to do Kiss - The Movie.

Big on melody, generous of riff, no skimping on the solos, and smothered with a whole heap of ludicrous, they’re a collision of 70s glam, 60s soul, 80s heavy metal, skinny-tied power pop and yacht rock flamboyance.

All played by beardy men in masks. It shouldn’t be, but it’s awesome.