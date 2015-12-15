Zappa's Lost Broadcast coming to DVD

A concert film recorded by Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention during their second European tour is to be released on DVD for the first time.

The Lost Broadcast: The Beat Club ’68 was shot in Germany on October 6 that year, during their first visit to the country and its iconic Bremen venue.

The DVD edition includes a band rehearsal alongside the full performance, which features Ian Underwood, Bunk Gardner, Don Preston, Roy Estrada, Jimmy Carl Black, Art Tripp and Motorhead Sherwood.

Gonzo Multimedia say: “Much of this material has never been legitimately released before now. Only the last 35 minutes were ever transmitted.

“The footage shows Frank’s use of his famous hand signals to great effect, conducting and controlling the direction of the music. Enjoy music being made, in the moment, for its own sake.”

The Lost Broadcast: The Beat Club ’68 is released on December 18 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Frank Zappa: The Torture Never Stops