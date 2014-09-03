Framing Hanley premiere Twisted Halos

Framing Hanley have launched a lyric video for the track Twisted Halos.

It’s taken from their third album The Sum Of Who We Are, which was released in April this year via Imagen Records.

The band produced the album thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised $60,691 – a move they say saved the group from splitting up.

Frontman Kenneth Nixon says: “We pack this valuable tool that’s an endless source of information and knowledge in our pockets in the form of a cell phone and use it for the dumbest things.

“Instead of staying informed about the world, we would rather post pictures of food and ignore the reality of what’s going on out there – until it’s too late.

“Twisted Halos is in some ways a call to action. let’s talk about it so other have to hear about it. We can’t change the terrible things about our world unless we talk about it and stay informed. In the end, it’s our fault if we don’t.”

The band tour the UK starting in October.

Tour dates

Oct 27: Leeds Cockpit

Oct 29: Glasgow King Tut’s

Oct 30: Manchester Roadhouse

Oct 31: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Nov 02: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 03: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 05: London Underworld

Nov 06: Brighton Audio