Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger “very sick” in hospital with coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, best known as a co-founder of Fountains Of Wayne, has been admitted to hospital in upstate New York with coronavirus.

His lawyer Josh Grier played down previous reports that Schlesinger was in coma, telling Variety: “He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me.”

The bassist’s old Fountains Of Wayne bandmate Chris Collingwood also posted a message from Schlesinger’s family on Twitter, which reads: “Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalised with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery.

“He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

Fountains Of Wayne went on hiatus following the release of their fifth studio album Sky Full Of Holes in 2011, with the band achieving mainstream success with their 2003 hit single Stacy’s Mom.

Schlesinger has also founded the band’s Ivy and Tinted Windows and has composed tracks for films, including the title song for the 1996 Tom Hanks comedy That Thing You Do!. He also served as the executive music producer on comedy drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend which ran for four seasons, coming to an end in 2019.