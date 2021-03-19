Former Underoath guitarist Corey Steger has died in a car accident

Corey Steger, who was the founding guitarist of Florida metalcore band Underoath, has passed away in a car accident. He was 42 years old.

Steger was in the original line-up of Underoath, joining the band in 1998 and playing with them on two albums, Act Of Depression and Cries Of The Past, before departing in 2001. In 2010, he formed the thrash band Hand Of Fire with Tantrum Of The Muse’s Jim Settle, but left the group before they signed a deal with Rottweiler Records in 2016.

Dallas Taylor, who was Steger's bandmate and the original vocalist in Underoath, shared the tragic news of Steger's passing on his Instagram. He wrote:

“I don’t know how to type this. I’m without words. Yesterday 3/17/2021 at around 6:00 p.m. Corey Steger one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord."

Taylor went on to add how Steger had been there for him when he had an accident in 2016 where he suffered a serious brain injury: "Him, and his family have had such an impact during my [own] accident, and recovery. I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me. He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers.”