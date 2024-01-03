Former Mr Bungle member arrested as prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend

Police in California have arrested former Mr. Bungle member Theobald 'Theo' Lengyel for the murder of his girlfriend, Alice 'Alyx' Kamakaokalani Herrmann, after local authorities found human remains in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley during a search.



Lengyel, who played keyboards, saxophone and clarinet for Mike Patton's band from their formation in 1986 until 1995, and appears on on the band's early demos, their, 1991 self-titled debut and 1995's Disco Volante, had previously been identified and named as a "person of interest" an online notification published by police in El Cerrito, San Francisco.

Herrmann, was last seen in Santa Cruz, California, on December 3, and reported missing by her family on December 12, after she'd been out of contact for a week. Her car was later discovered outside Lengyel's apartment in El Cerrito.

Lengyel and Hermann were previously married, but filed for divorce in 2017 following a domestic violence incident. At that time, Hermann filed a restraining order against the musician.



Lengyel is in custody at the Santa Cruz County Jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder if the human remains are confirmed as being Herrmann.



“The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalani,” a news release from the Capitola Police states. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.”