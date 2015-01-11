Former Megadeth duo on track with debut album

Former Megadeth drummer Shawn Drover confirms the debut album with Chris Broderick and Scar The Martyr’s Henry Derek Bonner is moving forward as planned.

Following Drover and Broderick’s departure from Megadeth in November, the pair recruited Bonner – who left his group in April – and completed writing material for their debut.

Drover checks in with an update on the project, saying “Good progress this week for myself, Chris Broderick and Henry Bonner’s new band.

“We finally picked the name of the band, close to choosing our bass player, selected the artist for the record and are very close to choosing the producer as well. Much more info real soon. Stay tuned.”

Last month, Drover called the project “very liberating” after a decade with Megadeth, who continue with plans to rebuild their lineup as they prepare to record their 15th album.