Former Magnum members reunite in Kingdom Of Madness

Several former members of Magnum have come together to form a new live project titled Kingdom Of Madness – named after the band’s 1978 debut album.

The group features musicians who have either toured or recorded with Magnum to play live sets covering the band’s material between 1978-1994 and includes keyboard maestro Mark Stanway and drummer Mickey Barker.

Stanway, who quit Magnum after 36 years in December 2016, says: “There is an extensive catalogue of great songs from the classic years of Magnum which have not been performed on stage in many years and which audiences have constantly requested.

“Having said that, I should state that we by no means consider ourselves a Magnum ‘tribute’ – how can it be when five of the members have a shared legacy with the band?

“I’m delighted to be working with Richard Bailey, Mickey Barker, Laurence Archer and Mo Birch again, and in bassist Neil Murray and vocalist Chris Ousey, we have two musicians with their own distinct history who will obviously bring their personal musical identity to the project.

“In addition, with our focus being firmly on the music from the earlier period, we do not perceive ourselves as being in ‘competition’ with the current Magnum.

“There is more than enough music to keep both bands busy – a fitting testament to the song-writing of Tony Clarkin.”

With Stanway and Archer also connected through the late Phil Lynott’s Grand Slam, Kingdom Of Madness will also perform songs from the band along with Magnum material.

Kingdom Of Madness will make their live debut at Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton, on Friday December 21.