Former Kraftwerk man Karl Bartos to publish memoir

Former Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos, often known as as the robot second from left alongside Ralf Hütter, Wolfgang Flür and Florian Schneider, is to publish his memoirs, The Sound of the Machine: My Life In Kraftwerk And Beyond, through Omnibus Press on July 21.

“In The Sound of the Machine I try to describe the secrets of our writing sessions, how we played like children and how our mutual search for new artistic expression made us happy," Bartos, a member of the pioneering German band from 1974-1990, says. "I reveal why our music – created in the analogue world – has survived its digital substitute. As I see it, in our best moments the compositions are a testament to our search for the poetry concealed in the sound of the machine.”

Bartos describes his journey as a boy from a working class district of Düsseldorf and the various musical influences that helped shape him, including the folk music of Bavaria, 1960s pop, and the timeless clarity of classical music.



The musician and composer also recalls the profound influence being given a copy of The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night in 1964 had on him as a 12 year old boy as well as discussing the influence and impact of Düsseldorf‘s unique atmosphere from 1974 to 1984 on Kraftwerk.

Pre-order The Sound of the Machine: My Life In Kraftwerk And Beyond.

