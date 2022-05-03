Former Kraftwerk man Karl Bartos to publish memoir

By ( ) published

Karl Bartos' The Sound of the Machine: My Life In Kraftwerk And Beyond will be published in July

Karl Bartos
(Image credit: Stefan De Batselier)

Former Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos, often known as as the robot second from left alongside Ralf Hütter, Wolfgang Flür and Florian Schneider, is to publish his memoirs, The Sound of the Machine: My Life In Kraftwerk And Beyond, through Omnibus Press on July 21.

“In The Sound of the Machine I try to describe the secrets of our writing sessions, how we played like children and how our mutual search for new artistic expression made us happy," Bartos, a member of the pioneering German band from 1974-1990, says. "I reveal why our music – created in the analogue world – has survived its digital substitute. As I see it, in our best moments the compositions are a testament to our search for the poetry concealed in the sound of the machine.”

Bartos describes his journey as a boy from a working class district of Düsseldorf and the various musical influences that helped shape him, including the folk music of Bavaria, 1960s pop, and the timeless clarity of classical music.
 
The musician and composer also recalls the profound influence being given a copy of The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night in 1964 had on him as a 12 year old boy as well as discussing the influence and impact of Düsseldorf‘s unique atmosphere from 1974 to 1984 on Kraftwerk.

Pre-order The Sound of the Machine: My Life In Kraftwerk And Beyond.
 

Karl Bartos

(Image credit: Omnibis)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.