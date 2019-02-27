Former drummer for The Cure Andy Anderson dead at 68

The Cure with Andy Anderson (second right) in 1984

The Cure’s former drummer Andy Anderson has died at the age of 68.

The news was confirmed by founding member of The Cure Lol Tolhurst, who said: “It's with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother.

“Andy Anderson was a true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humour which he kept until the end, a testament to his beautiful spirit on the last journey. We are blessed to have known him.”

Earlier this month, Anderson posted a message on Facebook to report he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer, saying: “Be positive. For me it’s just another life experience and hurdle that one has to make yet another choice in life. Be cool, I most definitely am and positive about the situation.”

London-born Anderson worked with Nik Turner’s Sphynx in 1978 and appeared on Steve Hillage’s albums Live Herald, Open and Green, and also had a brief stint on the road with Hawkwind in 1983.

He joined The Cure later that year when drummer Tolhurst moved to keyboards and appeared on two tracks on the band’s 1983 singles compilation Japanese Whispers: The Love Cats and Speak My Language.

He went on to play on The Cure’s The Top the following year and featured on the band’s first live album Concert.

Anderson was also part of The Glove, the project featuring Robert Smith and Steve Severin from Siouxsie And The Banshees, and contributed to their only album Blue Sunshine.

The drummer also worked with a wide range of artists as a session musician, including Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Glenn Matlock, Mike Oldfield and The Edgar Broughton Band.