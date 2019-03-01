Former Dream Theater man Kevin Moore guests with Puerto Rican proggers Avandra

Puerto Rican prog rockers Avandra have teamed up with former Dream Theater keyboard player Kevin Moore on Derelict Minds. The band premiere the new video for the song with Prog and you can watch it below.

The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Descender, which will be released on April 26. It is the follow up to debut Tymora. The band, who have supported Orphaned Land, will head to the US for live dates with plans to venture to Europe later this year

"Derelict Minds is about fighting through the anxiety of a world so interconnected that one can feel completely adrift and alone, and reach that moment of individuation and understanding with oneself, calming the storm of thoughts and turning them into a calm sea," band founder, guitarist, vocalist and synth player Christian Ayala Cruz told Prog. "The album deals with a myriad of issues, though a central theme is language and its poietic (poiesis) power through concepts that can either realise potentials within each of us or oppress them."