Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died.

The news of his passing was revealed by his friend Rod Wescombe on Facebook.

Matters joined AC/DC in 1975 following the recording of the band’s debut album, High Voltage, but was replaced just weeks later by Mark Evans, apparently at the request of Bon Scott. He apparently quit music after being fired from the band.

Rod Westcome wrote: "Shocked and sad to hear of the passing of Paul Matters. I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in 'Armageddon' at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle N.S.W. When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party. In late '75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called 'Miss Australia Band' at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie. I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area. I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood. After leaving New South Wales I lost contact with him as did many other people over the years. From all reports he lived a reclusive life in his later years and his early rock n' roll life style led to ailing health. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Matters has only ever given one press interview since his dismissal from AC/DC, in author Jesse Fink’s Bon Scott biography Bon: The Last Highway.