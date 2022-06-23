For those who missed it first time round, Alice Cooper's reunion show live album is coming out again

The live album recorded at the original Alice Cooper band's 2015 reunion show is to finally get a regular release.

Live From The Astroturf was recorded at the Good Records (opens in new tab) store in Dallas, TX, and the performance first emerged as a Record Store Day Black Friday release in 2018, with 12 different colour variants spread across 4000 copies.

Now it's getting a less limited release, spread across five colour vinyl variants (glow in the dark, gold, curaçao and apricot) plus a CD and Blu-Ray digipack. The vinyl editions will come packaged with a DVD that includes the Alice Cooper: Live From the Astroturf documentary – originally released in 2019 – alongside live music videos for I'm Eighteen and Under My Wheels, plus interviews with original Alice Cooper members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith.

The other musician to feature on the recording is current Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie, who filled in for the late Glen Buxton.

The 2015 show was organised by Alice Cooper fan and Good Records ownder Chris Penn, who was able to coax the original lineup into reuniting at his store forty-one years after they had disbanded. The show marked the longest set the original band had played since their break-up, and was their first appearance together since being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

The live performance was mixed by Bob Ezrin, while the album itself will be released on September 30. Full tracklist below.

Alice Cooper: Live From The Astroturf tracklist

Caught In A Dream

Be My Lover

I’m Eighteen

Is It My Body

No More Mr. Nice Guy

Under My Wheels

School’s Out

Elected

Desperado