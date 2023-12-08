Foo Fighters’ Everlong just reached one billion streams on Spotify

Foo Fighters’ song Everlong has reached one billion streams on Spotify.

The 1997 single is the post-grunge band’s first to reach eight digits on the streaming service.

Other rock songs to be featured in Spotify’s “Billions Club” include System Of A Down’s Chop Suey!, Papa Roach’s Last Resort, Linkin Park’s In The End, Radiohead’s Creep and Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer.

Everlong first appeared on Foo Fighters’ second album, 1997’s The Colour And The Shape. Singer/guitarist Dave Grohl wrote the song during the Christmas period in 1996. He told Kerrang! in a 2006 interview: “That song’s about a girl that I’d fallen in love with and it was basically about being connected to someone so much, that not only do you love them physically and spiritually, but when you sing along with them you harmonise perfectly.”

The song was released on August 18, 1997, as the second single from The Colour And The Shape, following Monkey Wrench. It reached number three in the US Alternative Airplay chart and has since been certified Platinum twice over in the country, as well as eight times Platinum in Australia, five times Platinum in New Zealand and two times Platinum in the UK.

Foo Fighters are currently touring in support of their 2023 album But Here We Are. The band will play the Accor Stadium in Sydney tomorrow (December 9) as part of their ongoing Australian dates. They’ll then play a string of European and US shows in the summer of 2024. Tickets are available now.

But Here We Are was Foo Fighters’ first album without longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins since their 1995 self-titled debut. The musician died aged 50 while on tour with the band in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25, 2022. Two star-studded tribute shows took place in London and Los Angeles later that year.