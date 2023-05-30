Watch Foo Fighters reel back the years and revisit old haunts in the trippy video for emotional epic The Teacher

Foo Fighters will release their much anticipated 11th album, But Here We Are, on June 2, and Dave Grohl's band have offered another preview of what's to come with the release of a trippy video for one of the album's most emotional tracks, The Teacher.

Dedicated to the memory of the band's late, much-loved drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Dave Grohl's mother Virginia, But Here We Are is described as "a defiant, emotional roar in the face of loss" by Metal Hammer, and "a cathartic tribute to a fallen friend" by Classic Rock.



Featuring lyrics such as "You showed me how to breathe, but never showed me how to say goodbye", The Teacher is arguably the album's most emotional tribute to Virginia Grohl, and the video for the song offers an impressionistic documentation of her beloved son's musical journey from Virginia youth centres and the streets of Georgetown, Washington DC to the stages of the world's biggest music festivals.

Watch the video for The Teacher below:

Foo Fighters have previously shared videos for Rescued, Under You and Show Me How, which features Violet Grohl. They also debuted new song Nothing At All at their first headline show since Taylor Hawkins' passing, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH last week, May 24.

The band will play their first European festival dates with new drummer Josh Freese this weekend.

Their upcoming tour dates are:

May 30: Washington The Atlantis, DC

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottowa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX