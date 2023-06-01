Watch Foo Fighters open new club venue with special guest and fiery Bad Brains cover

Foo Fighters have played the opening set at The Atlantis, a new, 450-capacity club in Washington, DC. The venue is a near-replica of the 9:30 Club – itself originally called The Atlantis – which operated in the city from 1980 to 1996.

"That was our church," Grohl said in 2021. "That’s where we all played first. That’s where REM played first. That’s where the Chili Peppers played first. That’s where Nirvana played first."

After an opening ceremony during which Grohl cut a guitar lead rather than the traditional ribbon, Foo Fighters played a 22-song set, with a special guest on vocals for the first song. Performing a frantic cover of Bad Brains' At the Atlantis – a song the pioneering punks recorded in 1979 – the Foos were joined Pete Stahl, vocalist from Scream, the band that gave Dave Grohl his first drumming job. Grohl has previously credited Stahl as being the inspiration behind the Foos' 1997 hit My Hero.

The rest of the set was comprised entirely of Foo Fighters originals, with Grohl's daughter Violet joining the band onstage for Shame Shame and Rope. Full setlist below.

During the opening ceremony, Grohl spoke about how the 9:30 Club had been an inspiration for many young musicians of his generation. "Hopefully that tradition will continue," he said. "Where you'll have kids from all over the DC metropolitan area come in and see bands that will inspire them to become musicians."

Watch the performance of At The Atlantis and a local TV news report of the opening ceremony below.

Yesterday Foo Fighters released the 10-minute single The Teacher, the latest track from their upcoming 11th album But Here We Are. The next show on the band's tour is at the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany on June 2. Full dates below.

Foo Fighters: The Atlantis, Washington DC setlist

At the Atlantis

This Is a Call

Rescued

Walk

No Son of Mine

Learn to Fly

Breakout

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Times Like These

Under You

The Pretender

My Hero

I'll Stick Around

All My Life

Shame Shame

Rope

Big Me

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

New Way Home

Best of You

Everlong

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 06: Big Sky Wildlands Festival, MT

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 07: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereia, Brazil

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates

Tickets are on sale now.