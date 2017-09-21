Foo Fighters respond after London ticket mix-up

Foo Fighters have issued a joint statement with promoter SJM and London’s O2 after hundreds of fans were refused entry to the band’s concert at the venue on Tuesday night.

Restrictions meant that ticket-holders who were unable to provide photo ID matching their booking order were unable to see Foo Fighters perform as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

With fans flooding social media voicing their disappointment, a statement has been released.

It reads (via NME): “Foo Fighters, SJM and The O2 are frustrated and saddened that despite their best efforts, tickets for last night’s show at the O2 fell into the hands of unscrupulous secondary ticket agencies.

“Unfortunately, this meant a small number of fans purchasing bogus tickets from these unscrupulous outlets did not get into the sold out show.

“Foo Fighters, The O2 and SJM strongly advise and sincerely hope that in the future all fans buy tickets only from legitimate sites to ensure they are not defrauded out of their hard earned money.”

Some of the fans turned away included those who purchased tickets through The O2’s partner StubHub - who yesterday told Classic Rock that the restrictions placed on tickets was “simply not fair for consumers.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Foo Fighters will join forces with Queens Of The Stone Age for several shows in Brazil in 2018.

Find the new dates below.

Watch Foo Fighters go for a ride on Carpool Karaoke