Foo Fighters perform Everlong at 2021 MTV VMAs, receive Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters received the very first Global Icon Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 12), where they also performed a number of tracks from across their career.

Before the Dave Grohl-fronted group went to accept the award, they were introduced by Billie Eilish, who noted that an “entire generation of music fans” had grown up listening to the Foo Fighters, and that “they helped the world fall in love with rock and roll”.

The star continued: "They put their heart into every single song, and leave it all on the stage every time. They’ve carried the torch of rock and roll for 26 years.

"They have 12 Grammys, seven Platinum albums, two VMAs, and this year they’ll be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. They are heroes, they are legends, and now they’re officially Global Icons.”

During the band's acceptance speech, Grohl said: "Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen for having us here tonight. It’s quite an award to receive.

"We’ve been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good. But we’d like to thank all of the people at MTV, past and present...we'll see you in 26 years".

Foo Fighters then performed a number of songs including their 1999 hit Learn To Fly and Shame Shame, lifted from their 2021 album Medicine At Midnight. The band also payed tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in the form of a note on Taylor Hawkins' kick drum that read "Charlie R.I.P."

They signed off the performance with the fan-favourite 1997 classic Everlong.

The Global Icon Award was first announced by the VMAs last month, where it was stated that the honour “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.

“The VMAs will honour the global icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire, and evolve"

Watch the performance below: