Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses and Stevie Nicks to headline BottleRock festival

The lineup for this year’s edition of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival has just been announced. 2021’s bill is set to include Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks as headliners, alongside an eclectic mix of supporting artists such as Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.

BottleRock is a three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary event that is to take place in the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California on September 3-5, 2021.

The festival is also famous for its legendary Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which hosts a star-studded showcase of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars.

Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley says: "We're thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country.

"We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most-talked-about artists in the world."

Three-day passes will be on sale May 20, and in the meantime, you can pre-register for a ticket over on BottleRock’s website.