Foo Fighters DVD triumphs at Classic Rock awards

Foo Fighters have been named winners of the Film (Or DVD) Of The Year prize at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour.

Dave Grohl and co scooped the award – voted for by Classic Rock readers – for their Sonic Highways series which documented their recording of the album of the same name.

The album was released last year as the eight-part HBO series was being aired. The show was later broadcast in the UK on BBC Four and is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Classic Rock editor Sian Llewellyn says: “The fans have spoken, and Sonic Highways has taken the prize for best film. Dave Grohl and the guys put together an excellent series that gave viewers a remarkable insight into the workings and history of eight great musical cities in America.

“We would like to thank the readers who voted and to congratulate everyone who worked on the Sonic Highways project.”

The Foos were up against Rush – R40, Cobain: Montage Of Heck, Love And Mercy, The Wrecking Crew, Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me and Joe Bonamassa – Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks.

The Classic Rock Roll Of Honour is being held tonight at the Roundhouse in London. It is hosted by Fozzy and WWE wrestling star Chris Jericho and features live appearances from X Japan’s Yoshiki, as well as Blackberry Smoke and Europe.

Keep up to date with all the latest news from tonight’s ceremony via the Classic Rock live blog.