Watch Foo Fighters cover Michael Bublé's Haven't Met You Yet on tour as Dave Grohl makes up his own rather naughty lyrics and dances along

Fan-filmed footage has emerged of Foo Fighters briefly covering Michael Bublé's 2010 classic Haven't Met You Yet on tour, with frontman Dave Grohl getting the lyrics completely wrong, and instead, making up his own.

The rendition has been taking place during the band's cover medley on their ongoing summer tour, which also includes Beastie Boys’ 1994 hit Sabotage, Devo’s Whip It and Nine Inch Nails’ March of the Pigs.

In a clip provided by TikTok user @mischeviousmetalmaven, Grohl and co. can be seen playing through the jaunty number, as the frontman stands up at the front of the stage looking amusingly confused, waving his hands in the air and making up his own lyrics about how he refuses to learn the track.

He sings: 'I don’t know the fucking words/ I don’t know this song/ You might know it/ But I fucking don’t/ I was supposed to practice it/ But I fucking don’t care', before muttering some unintelligible lines about how they're only performing the song to introduce the audience to their new drummer Josh Freese, who, of course, they "haven't met yet".

Freese was officially unveiled in May as the band's new live drummer, taking over from the late Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last year.

For the chorus, Grohl finishes with the phrase 'I just haven’t fucked you yet', and playfully swings his arm around in an adorable dance.

Check out the footage below:

This weekend, the Foo Fighters returned to Glastonbury Festival under the moniker The Churnups for a secret set, their first UK gig since Hawkins' death.

"You guys fucking knew it was us the whole time, you knew it was us, right?" Grohl asked the crowd after playing through their 2007 hit The Pretender. "We're not good at secrets."

Other tracks performed within their hour-long slot included All My Life, No Son Of Mine, Learn To Fly, Rescued, Show Me How (performed with Grohl's daughter Violet) and more.

Watch their set below: