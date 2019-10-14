Foo Fighters cover The Psychedelic Furs and B-52s on new four-track EP

Foo Fighters have released the latest in their Foo Files archive series, with the new EP 01020225 featuring four tracks.

Along with resurrecting their songs Win Or Lose, which featured on the soundtrack to 2001 film Out Cold, and The One which was included in 2002 movie Orange County – the EP also features a couple of covers.

First up is their take on The Psychedelic Furs’ 1980 track Sister Europe, while a live version of the Foos playing B-52s 1979 classic Planet Claire is also included.

The latter was recorded at New York’s Supper Club in 2002.

Foo Fighters have been releasing digital EPs throughout 2019, with the band set to play the Intersect Festival in Las Vegas on December 6.

Last month, Dave Grohl and co. were joined onstage at the Bourbon And Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky, by Revel Young Ian – the eight year old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian – to tear through Everlong.

And, in August, the Foos lit up the Reading and Leeds festivals – and even fooled fans into thinking they were about to play an old Nirvana song… only for 80s pop star Rick Astley to turn up.