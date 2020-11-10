Foo Fighters announce live stream gig, promise ‘big f**kin’ grooves and big f**kin’ choruses’ on new album

Having premiered Shame Shame, the first single from their forthcoming tenth album, Medicine At Midnight, on Saturday Night Live on November 7, Foo Fighters have shared the track’s atmospheric video, and announced a live stream concert for November 14.

The band will be streaming a full show rock from West Hollywood club the Roxy on the night, and interested parties can nab a virtual front row spot via a $15 ticket, available now.

(Image credit: Roswell Records)

The cinematic video for Shame Shame, directed by Paola Kudacki, is based upon a recurring dream which has haunted Dave Grohl since his childhood.

“I had this dream I was at the bottom of a hill and there was a burning coffin and I’m like running up to it to save whoever’s in the coffin but my hands are on fire and I’m like, Aaah!,” the Foo’s frontman revealed in an interview with SiriusXM. “I can still picture it right now as I talk about it. I’ve lived with it my entire life and then I wrote the song and I’m like, Oh, my God. I just wrote a song about that dream I had when I was 14! So we put that visual together with the song and it was insane, cinematic, beautiful video.”

In a new interview with Kerrang!, Grohl promised that his band’s tenth album, the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete And Gold, will feature “big guitars, big fuckin’ grooves and big fuckin’ choruses.”

“It’s one of the easiest albums for us to perform,” he added. “There have been other records where we’ve recorded things that have been a bit more technically involved, and this one was just big guitars, big fuckin’ grooves and big fuckin’ choruses. As we were writing the songs I was really imagining, Oh god, this is gonna be so good at the festival, or, This is gonna be so good at the stadium. I really took the live show into consideration, and made these anthemic choruses that I imagined 100,000 people singing along to. Unfortunately that’s not gonna happen right now (Laughs).”

Medicine At Midnight is available to pre-order now. Options include a purple smoke vinyl edition, available from the band's webstore. It's scheduled for release on February 5, 2021 via Roswell Records / Columbia Records.