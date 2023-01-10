Foo Fighters announce first shows since confirming they'll continue without Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters' first shows since confirming that they'll officially be continuing the band following the death of Taylor Hawkins have been announced. Dave Grohl et al will headline this year's Boston Calling Festival, which takes place May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Also headlining this year's Boston Calling are Paramore, Queens Of The Stone Age, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette, with The National, The Flaming Lips and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard amongst the other names confirmed so far.

See the full list of announced bands below. For further info and tickets, head to bostoncalling.com.

(Image credit: Boston Calling)

Foo Fighters have also been confirmed as one of the headliners for this year's Sonic Temple, which takes place May 25-28 at the Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Other headliners confirmed are Tool, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kiss, Rob Zombie and Deftones.

See the full lineup below and head to sonictemplefestival.com for more details.

(Image credit: Sonic Temple Festival)

Furthermore, Foo Fighters will headline a stacked Bonnaroo festival, which takes place June 15-18 and features the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, AFI, Korn and more. See the announced lineup below and head to bonnaroo.com for more info.

(Image credit: Bonarroo)

In December, Foo Fighters posted a statement thanking fans for their support and acknowledging that continuing without Hawkins, who died suddenly aged 50 in March 2022, would be see them become a "different band".

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the statement read.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

At present, it is unconfirmed who will replace Hawkins on drums for future Foos shows.