Foo Fighters close out a "difficult, tragic" 2022 promising to see fans "soon", admitting "without Taylor we’re going to be a different band"

Foo Fighters have posted an emotional end-of-year message on Twitter, describing 2022 as "the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known", and promising to see fans "soon."

Dave Grohl's band cancelled all touring plans following the March 25 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins: announcing the news on social media, their statement concluded, "let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we made together."

The group's surviving members reunited on stage in September, playing tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in Hawkins' memory: the shows featured a host of rock superstars guesting with the band, with Hawkins' son Shane joining the LA group on drums for a performance of My Hero.

While the band's December 31 social media post makes no mention of who will play drums with the group going forward, it states that Foo Fighters will see fans "soon", while acknowledging "without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band."

The statement in full reads:

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”