Foo Fighters announce dates in Australia and New Zealand

Foo Fighters have added another batch of dates to their schedule. The band, who returned to the road at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, on May 24, have confirmed a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand for late this year and early next year.

The first of five Australian shows will be at the HBF Stadium in Perth, WA, on November 29, and be followed by shows in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. After breaking for Christmas, the band will return down under for three NZ shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in late January.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 15. Full dates below.

Foo Fighters, who played two shows in Germany this weekend at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, return to North America for the next leg of their tour, which kicks off at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, AR, on June 14.

The band's new album, But Here We Are, was released on Friday.

(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

Foo Fighters

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 06: Big Sky Wildlands Festival, MT

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 07: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereia, Brazil

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates

Nov 29: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Dec 02: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Dec 04: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Dec 09: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Austalia

Jan 20: Auckland Go Media Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 24: Christchurch Orangetheory Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 27: Wellington Sky Stadium, New Zealand

Tickets to all shows apart from Australia and New Zealand are on sale now.