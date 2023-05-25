The Foo Fighters have returned to the stage: setlist and photos now online

Four hundred and twenty seven days after the death of Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have finally returned to the stage. The band – with new live drummer Josh Freese behind the kit – took to the stage this evening at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, for the first of 31 dates scheduled between now and November.

The band played a set of 21 songs, including live debuts for set opener Rescued – released as a single in April – and its follow-up, the poignant Under You. Other tracks performed from new album But Here We Are included the title track and Nothing at All.

Elsewhere, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet – who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles – joined the band onstage for Shame Shame, and Cold Day In The Sun, a song originally sung by Taylor Hawkins, was fronted by Grohl. Full set below.

The Foo Fighters also printed a limited edition poster for the show (shown below) by artist Jason Malmberg. It includes a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, showing a hawk swooping above Kimball Castle, a ruin located on a hill overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee, just north of Gilford.

Foo Fighters' next show is this Friday at the Boston Calling Festival, which takes place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA. Full dates below.

Foo Fighters: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion setlist

Rescued

Walk

No Son of Mine

Learn to Fly

Times Like These

Under You

The Pretender

But Here We Are

Breakout

The Sky Is A Neighbourhood

My Hero

This Is A Call

All My Life

Nothing At All

Shame Shame

These Days

Cold Day In The Sun

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Aurora

Everlong

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH

May 30: Washington The Atlantis, DC

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 06: Big Sky Wildlands Festival, MT

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 07: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereia, Brazil

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates

Tickets are on sale now.