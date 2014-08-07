Has Foos album art leaked?

This could be the cover of the upcoming Foo Fighters album.

Dave Grohl and co have confirmed a “major” announcement will be made on Monday, and it’s expected to include the title, firm launch date and artwork for their eighth studio outing.

But a low-resolution image of what could be part of the sleeve design surfaced via Reddit last night, featuring the digit “8” and a composite image of the eight cities the band recorded in.

The studio process is already known to be a main feature of the release, with episodes of Dave Grohl’s upcoming HBO documentary series Sonic Highways linked to each track.

While more details, including tour dates, are expected next week, the Foos have already confirmed they’ll return to the UK to headline London’s Invictus Games closing ceremony on September 14.