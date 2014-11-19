Trending

Focus men launch improv album

Bassist Bobby Jacobs produces Swung studio versions of sound check instrumentals

Three members and one former member of Focus have worked together to launch a double instrumental album under the band name Swung.

The first volume features bassist and producer Bobby Jacobs and drummer Pierre van der Linden plus ex-guitarist Niels van der Steenhoven. The second sees the rhythm section team up with current guitarist Menno Gootjes.

Jacobs says: “These are studio versions of all the fun we have during our Focus sound checks – often before Father Focus, Thijs van Leer, arrives. We always start to play from zero, and is is what happens.”

The first self-titled album was released as a tour-only title, while the second part is brand new. The later lineup are opening for Focus on their current UK tour dates.

Swung is available as a double title via Amazon and via iTunes as Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Remaining UK tour dates

Nov 19: Kinross Green Hotel

Nov 20: Glasgow Ferry

Nov 21: Hull Fruit

Nov 22: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 23: Liverpool Cavern Club

Nov 24: Swansea Scene

Nov 25: York Duchess

Nov 26: Sale Waterside

Nov 27: Leamington Spa Assembly

Nov 28: Lowdham Village Hall

Nov 29: Devizes Long Street Blues

Nov 30: Ilminster Square & Compass

