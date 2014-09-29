Flying Colors drop album sampler

Flying Colors have made a sampler of their new album available to stream.
TeamRock last week streamed the band’s second album Second Nature in full. While the stream is no longer available, a new nine-minute teaser clip can now be viewed instead./o:p
The nine-track record follows the supergroup’s 2012 self-titled debut, and is released via Music Theories/Mascot Label Group on October 6. The band features Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Steve Morse, David LaRue and Casey McPherson./o:p
Deep Purple Guitarist Steve Morse says: “This is an album full of many layers. The more you listen, the more you can hear.”/o:p
Second Nature is available for pre-order now and the band play their only UK show of 2014 at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 13./o:p
Second Nature_ tracklist_
- Open Up Your Eyes 2. Mask Machine 3. Bombs Away 4. The Fury Of My Love 5. A Place In Your World 6. Lost Without You 7. One Lost Forever 8. Peaceful Harbor 9. Cosmic Symphony (I. Still Life Of The World, II. Searching For The Air, III. Pound For Pound)