Flying Colors drop album sampler

Flying Colors have made a sampler of their new album available to stream.

TeamRock last week streamed the band’s second album Second Nature in full. While the stream is no longer available, a new nine-minute teaser clip can now be viewed instead./o:p

The nine-track record follows the supergroup’s 2012 self-titled debut, and is released via Music Theories/Mascot Label Group on October 6. The band features Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Steve Morse, David LaRue and Casey McPherson./o:p

Deep Purple Guitarist Steve Morse says: “This is an album full of many layers. The more you listen, the more you can hear.”/o:p

Second Nature is available for pre-order now and the band play their only UK show of 2014 at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 13./o:p

Second Nature_ tracklist_