Fleetwood Mac talk Lindsey Buckingham’s departure and reveal North American tour

Fleetwood Mac have announced a 52-date North American tour, which will start in October and stretch into April next year.

News of the mammoth trek comes just a few weeks after the band confirmed that they had parted ways with longtime member Lindsey Buckingham due to a reported scheduling conflict around a world tour.

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, and Crowded House leader Neil Finn were both brought into the band – and they’ll take part in the new tour.

Speaking about Buckingham's departure, Mick Fleetwood tells Rolling Stone: “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall.

“This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in terms of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”

As for the setlist on the upcoming run of shows, vocalist Stevie Nicks says: “There are 10 hits we have to do. That leaves another 13 songs if you want to do a three-hour show.

“Then you crochet them all together and you make a great sequence and you have something that nobody has seen before except all the things they want to see are there.

“At rehearsal, we’re going to put up a board of 60 songs. Then we start with number one and we go through and we play everything. Slowly you start taking songs off and you start to see your set come together.”

As for heading out on the road without Buckingham, Nicks says: “Our relationship has always been volatile. We were never married, but we might as well have been.

“Some couples get divorced after 40 years. They break their kids' hearts and destroy everyone around them because it’s just hard.

Nicks adds: “This is sad for me, but I want the next 10 years of my life to be really fun and happy. I want to get up every day and dance around my apartment and smile and say, ‘Thank God for this amazing life.’”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, May 4, from LiveNation.

Fleetwood Mac 2018/2019 North American tour

Oct 03: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 10: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Oct 12: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 14: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 16: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Oct 18: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 20: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Oct 22: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Oct 28: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, WI

Oct 30: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 01: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Nov 05: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Nov 07: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Nov 12: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Nov 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 17: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 21: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Nov 25: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 28: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Nov 30: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Dec 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Dec 06: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Dec 18: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 11: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Dec 13: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Feb 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 07: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 09: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Feb 13: Birmingham Legacy Arena at The BJCC, AL

Feb 16: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Feb 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 20: Ft. Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Feb 22: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Feb 24: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Feb 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Mar 03: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Mar 05: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Mar 09: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Mar 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 13: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 15: Hartford XL Center, CT

Mar 20: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Mar 24: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Mar 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Apr 05: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA