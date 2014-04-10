Flea and Mars Volta men in supergroup

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has formed a supergroup with former Mars Volta men Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

Antemasque also includes drummer Dave Elitch, and they’ve released a punk-fuelled track called 4AM – hear it below.

It’s a surprising reunion for the Mars Volta leaders, who fell out over Rodriguez-Lopez’s commitment to his other band Bosnian Rainbows.

Bixler-Zavala said at the time: “What am I supposed to be, some progressive housewife that’s cool with watching their partner go fuck other bands?”

Now they describe Antemasque as a serious proposition and “not a side gig.” Flea, who’s previously worked with the pair, noted: “Played on some tracks a few weeks ago with my friends for love, that’s all.”

Meanwhile, the bassist has confirmed he’s writing his autobiography, saying: “I view books as sacred things. In writing my story I’m going to do my best to honour the form that has played such a huge part in shaping who I am.”

Antemasque: 4AM