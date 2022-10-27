F**ked Up return with new album One Day, written and recorded in just 24 hours

Toronto's progressive hardcore crew Fucked Up have revealed details of a new album, One Day, and shared the video for its title track.

Schedulked for a January 27 release via Merge, the album - which, depending on your perspective is either the follow-up to 2018's Dose Your Dreams, or, alternatively, the follow-up to 2021's concept album Year Of The Horse, which was originally released in monthly instalments, challenging the very idea of what constitutes 'an album' - derives its title from the fact that it was written and recorded in just 24 hours, an idea credited to guitarist Mike Haliechuk.

According to a press communique, the concept was conceived by Haliechuk back in 2019.



“After you’ve been in a band for this long, you lose track of what your sound actually is," the guitarist admits in a group statement. “Twenty-four hours can feel like a long time, but you can get a lot done then, too. It can feel like forever and one minute at the same time. If you work on something for one day, it can end up being really special.”



Drummer Jonah Falco says that the record is “about how we see time passing in our lives.”



“It represents the realisation of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

In terms of lyrical ideas explored on the record, vocalist Damian Abraham says "there was a lot of inner reflection going on.”



"After retreating into the fantasy world with Year of the Horse, this record is like we’re returning to real life,” he states.

The tracklist for One Day is as follows:



1. Found

2. I Think I Might Be Weird

3. Huge New Her

4. Lords of Kensington

5. Broken Little Boys

6. Nothing’s Immortal

7. Falling Right Under

8. One Day

9. Cicada

10. Roar

The video for the album's title track was filmed at Toronto's Great Hall and features some of the finest expressive dance moves you'll ever see in a hardcore punk video.

Watch it below:

Pre-order One Day here.