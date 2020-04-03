Fish, Preston Reed, More Human Than Human online streams and events today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

The Fierce And The Dead

TFATD are releasing their live performance of The Wait, recorded at RosFest in 2017 at 4pm (BST). You can watch it via their official Youtube channel.

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be hosting a live Q+A stream on his own Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

More Human Than Human

The UK prog metal duo will, in their own words, "rocking from the comfort of your living room. Playing through tracks from our first Album "Re-Evolution" and from our new EP "What We Leave Behind" via their Facebook page at 7pm (BST)

The Vintage Caravan

The retro Icelandic rockers who wowed so many at HRH Prog will stream a live concert from their Facebook page today at 8pm (BST)

Preston Reed

The US guitarist noted for his two-handed technique is having a live stream hosted at the Kingdom Of Rock Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on