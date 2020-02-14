Fish On Friday to release new album in April

Dutch proggers Fish On Friday will release their new album, Black Rain, through Esoteric Antenna Records on April 17. The album is a concept album that looks at the fast changing state of the world. Changing environment, refugees and global political madness.

The new album is the fifth for the now-slimmed quartet. Keyboard player William Beckers left the band last year, leaving them a quartet: vocalist, guitarist and keyboard player Frank Van Boaert, bassist Nick Beggs, guitarist Marty Townsend and drummer Marcus Waymaere.

Black Rain also sees Beggs' daughter Lula returning on guest vocals after her appearance on 2017's Quiet Life. Here she appears on four of the album's 11 tracks.

The full tracklisting is:

1. Life In Towns

2. Murderous Highland Highway

3. Black Rain

4. Mad At The World

5. Letting Go Of You

6. Angel Of Mercy

7. We’ve Come Undone

8. Morphine

9. We Choose To Be Happy

10. Trapped In Heaven

11. Diamonds