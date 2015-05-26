First three bands announced for HMS Hammer

As Metal Hammer readers are surely aware, next month is the annual Golden Gods awards ceremony in London. But, in typical Hammer fashion, we can’t just have one show on the day can we?

That’s why we’ve lined up a boat to sail down the Thames to the IndigO2 during the day with some of the hottest bands in metal blasting the ears of any nearby swans. But who will be playing this unique event? Well we’ve got the beatdown-loving Texans Upon A Burning Body, the Deathwish hardcore upstarts Code Orange and the scream-fuelled pit-starters Butcher Babies.

You think the Titanic was made of heavy metal? Think again.

Plus there’s another VERY SPECIAL band to be announced shortly. You’re not gonna want to miss this. Believe.

Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities to win tickets to the most exclusive gig of the year.