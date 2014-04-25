Final Crue song to be produced by James Michael

Producer James Michael is being lined up to capture what could turn out to be Motley Crue's last ever song.

Michael – who also sings with Crue bassist Nikki Sixx’s Sixx: A.M project – revealed he has been working with Motley Crue on the song, which he describes as an “amazing way to go out swinging”.

Motley Crue announced in January that they were heading out on one last tour of America and the world before finally calling it quits at the end of 2015. The band members signed a legal agreement banning any of them using the name Motley Crue after the end of next year.

In a video interview with Artisan, James Michael says: “As we know, the Crue is getting ready to hang it up. And we discussed for a while doing a final song. And that’s a tall order. There was a lot of pressure on us to make sure that we did it right and that we celebrated everything that they were known for. So I think we’ve done it. I’m actually tracking drums with Tommy Lee tomorrow. And it’s an outstanding song. I think it’s gonna be an absolutely amazing way to go out swinging.”

Sixx previously said it was unlikely the band will release a final album.

James Michael on ‘final’ Motley Crue track.