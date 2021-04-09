Fightback Lager invites investment in ‘the beer that saves music venues’

Fightback Lager, which donates 50% of all profits to the Music Venue Trust, a UK charity acting to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues, is offering music fans an opportunity to invest in the company.

Formed in 2018 by three friends over a lunchtime pint in North London’s Hawley Arms, and supported by musicians including Frank Turner and Joe Talbot from Idles, Fightback has a stated aim to convert “the deep connection between beer and live music into a sustainable income for Music Venue Trust.” The company sold over 10,000 pints and 10,000 cans of its first brew, with a donation from every drink sold going to the Trust.

In order to expand the brand, and raise even more money for the the MVT, the company has now launched a crowdfunding campaign hoping to attract £200,000 in investment.

(Image credit: Fightback Lager)

“By investing in FIGHTBACK’S £200,000 funding drive, fans of the grassroots music scene will be proud owners of a piece of the company and help the music venues they love,” the campaign biography states. “The crowdfund will support a huge live music ticket promotion to encourage audiences to return to gigs, as well as grow awareness of the brand with the ambition of being stocked everywhere music lovers gather – from venues and festivals to local shops when stocking up to listen to tunes at home.”

At the time of writing, the crowdfunder has raised £52,170 of its target, with 14 days left to run on the campaign.

Mark Davyd, the CEO of the Music Venue Trust says; “We are grateful for FIGHTBACK’s ongoing contribution as we continue the long road to Reopen Every Venue Safely and Revive Live Music. Over 75,000 people have donated more than £4million to the #SaveOurVenues campaign and our community has shown strength, resilience, and determination to ensure Covid doesn’t result in the permanent loss of our sector. Keeping the spirit of grassroots alive remains crucial as we enter this next stage of reopening.”