FFDP To Cover House Of The Rising Sun

Five Finger Death Punch have revealed the next single to be released from The Wrong Side Of Heaven…Vol 2.

The second part of last year’s bold double-album adventure saw a host of guest appearances and, perhaps most interestingly, a cover of traditional folk classic The House Of The Rising Sun, covered by many but perhaps made most famous by 60s English rockers The Animals. Amazingly, it is that track that the band will be releasing next!

“We had the idea to do this for a while,” explains FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory of the choice of cover. “The interesting thing about this song is that [it’s] actually in a time signature of 6⁄ 8 which is a waltz… and rock music and waltz doesn’t necessarily mix right. So basically the challenge was: ‘How do we make this song work? How do we take away that goofy vibe and how do we make it into a rock structure?’”

The single will be accompanied by a video and is expected to land next month, just ahead of the band’s UK dates with Upon A Burning Body! Catch that beast of a bill on the following dates:

March 2014

Friday 28th Birmingham Academy

Sunday 30th London Forum

Monday 31st London Forum

April 2014:

** ** Tues 1st Manchester Academy