Feed The Rhino have announced a batch of dates for this May.

Catch the UK’s most incendiary live band on the following dates:

May 1 Brighton Audio

May 2 Bath Moles

May 3 Oxford O2 Academy

May 8 Nottingham Basement

May 9 Carlisle Brickyard

May 10 Leicester O2 Academy

May 15 Peterborough Met Lounge

May 16 Folkstone Quarterhouse

Feed The Rhino - Tides